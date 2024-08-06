Mastermind behind 11 temple thefts in Pune police net

The Pune rural police have arrested a criminal on record for committing 11 thefts at temples under the jurisdiction of Pune rural and Ahmednagar police, a senior officer said on Tuesday. Following the arrest, the police have solved three cases at Pargaon Karkhana Police Station and one each at Ghodegaon, Khed, Shirur, Ranjangaon, Supa and Ahmednagar MIDC police stations and two at Shikrapur Police Station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Gold and silver valuables, and cash worth ₹4 lakh were recovered from the accused, identified as Vinayak Damu Jite of Kanhoor Mesai in Shirur. Pargaon Khana Police Station team arrested the thief near Shikrapur on Monday.

According to the police, taking advantage of the night when few people visited temples, the accused targeted the religious places at Ambegaon, Shirur, Shikrapur, Khed in Pune and Supe in Ahmednagar districts. On rural police radar for a long time, Jite was nabbed after a trap was laid based on a tip-off.

A case has been lodged under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Sections 331 (punishment for house-trespass or house breaking) and 305 (theft in dwelling house means transportation or place of worship).

Underlining the need for CCTV camera cover for temples to prevent thefts, Pankaj Deshmukh, Pune rural superintendent of police, said, “The thieves carry out a recce of the area before they strike at marked places. CCTV camera facility helps in cracking such cases.”

The thefts took place at Bhairavnath Jogeshwari Temple in Shingve, Lakhangaon Devi Temple, Hanuman Temple at Mandalewadi, Bolhai Mata Temple at Jakarwadi, under Pargaon Karkhana Police Station. He also struck at Shrinath Mhaskoba Temple at Rautwadi in Shikrapur, Wadjaimata Temple in Khed, Kanhersar Yemai Thane Temple at Rajgurunagar, Kalubai Temple at Savidne in Shirur, Tukaimata Devi Temple at Phadvasti in Ranjangaon, Khandoba Temple at Ghodegaon in Shindewadi and Kalamjai Temple. Similarly, he also confessed to have committed theft at Tukai Temple in Supa, Wadegavhan in Parner, Khandoba temple Shivmalhar at Gad Pimpalgaon Mali in Ahmednagar MIDC areas.