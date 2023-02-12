Mathadi workers booked under extortion charges

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday booked a Mathadi worker and his associates for extorting another Mathadi worker of ₹10,000 to allow him to work in the Wakad area.

Complainant Santosh Rangrao Chavan (40), a resident of Kaspate wasti in Wakad, alleged that the accused, identified as Akshay Kashid and Pravin Yadav, both Mathadi workers, threatened him and demanded money for working in the Wakad area

Chavan paid ₹10,000 in two different transactions on January 16. However, the accused kept demanding more money, which led Chavan to file a complaint at Wakad police station.

AP Lohar, assistant police inspector at Wakad police station said, “Both accused and the victims are Mathadi workers and they had lodged police complaints against each other. However, we have registered a police case and further investigation is underway. No arrest has been made.’’

A case under sections 386, 385,506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.