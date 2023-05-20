Maximum tree plantations record good survival rate in the city

Maximum tree plantations done by various stakeholders last year recorded a good survival rate in Pune city and district areas, said Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials on Thursday.

Last year, Maha-Metro planted 12,764 trees in PMC areas and 5,572 trees in PCMC. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Every year, on the occasion of Environment Day, observed on June 5, a mega plantation drive is undertaken by various government and non - government organisations (NGO) in Pune. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Forest Department, and Maha-Metro are among the stakeholders organising mega plantation drives. Preparations are going on for this year’s plantation as well. The main focus for this plantation is sustainable and indigenous plantation drives.

Last year, Maha-Metro planted 12,764 trees in PMC areas and 5,572 trees in PCMC. Hemant Sonawane, Maha-Metro executive director said, “The survival rate for transplanted trees is 80%. PMC is looking after the supervision of the plantations as the trees are planted at different locations in PMC area.”

The Forest Department is planning to plant 554,550 plants at 444 locations this year, for which the pit digging work has already been started. The ranges where plantation work will be undertaken include Pune, Daund, Baramati, Indapur, Shirota, Vadgaon, Paud, and Bhamburda. Last year, the department planted 200,974 trees at 161 places.

“The survival status for last year’s plantation is 100 %. We generally remove those plants which are dead, and immediately plant another. So, for the initial years, the survival status can be said as 100 %. Once the plants grow, only then we can manage to record the actual survival status,” said Prashant Yewale from the forest department.

