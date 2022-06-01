MCCIA organises meeting with political party leaders

PUNE With civic elections around the corner, the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) organised a meeting with leaders of political parties in Pune city at MCCIA centre on Wednesday.

Issues regarding cleanliness, infrastructure, public transport, airport and environment were discussed.

As the city needs an independent international airport, the officials from major political parties also promised to pursue the matter at the government level. The issue of international airports will be one of the key points in the election manifesto in the upcoming civic polls.

“As the population of the city is increasing, it is our priority to improve the transport system. We have introduced 1,500 CNG buses and electric buses and started the metro.If we are re-elected we will be focusing on metro expansion, improvement of PMPML bus service and complete all the important projects which are beneficial for the city,” said BJP former Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Vandana Chavan, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP said, “Due to climate change, we need reduce carbon footprint, and also work on a multi-modal transport system, in which we have metro, feeder buses and bus rapid transport system. We have to also shift focus to non-motorised transport system. This is the vision of our party.”

The other members who attended the meeting were Jagdish Mulik, Bharatiya Janata Party member; Avinash Bagwe, Congress party member; Gajanan Tharkude, Shiv Sena leader;Vijay Kumbhar, Aam Aadmi Party member; and Santosh Patil, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party member.