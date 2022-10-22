MCOCA accused granted bail in 100 crore extortion case

Pune: Tatyasaheb Karande, the co-accused charge-sheeted in the ₹100 crore extortion case related to former cabinet minister Mahadev Jankar in which provisions of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were invoked, was granted bail on October 14.

The relief was granted on submissions made by counsel advocate Satyam Harshad Nimbalkar that MCOCA may not be attracted in view of the latest judgement of the Supreme Court in Mohamad Iliyas Mohamad Bilal Kapadiya. Also, it was submitted and held by the Bombay High Court that ingredients of extortion under Section 386 IPC were also not attracted from the voluminous chargesheet.

Judge Prakash Naik’s order stated, “The applicant is directed to be released on bail in connection with the case registered with Baramati city police station, district Pune, on executing bond of ₹25,000 and should follow other related conditions.”