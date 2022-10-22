Home / Cities / Pune News / MCOCA accused granted bail in 100 crore extortion case

MCOCA accused granted bail in 100 crore extortion case

pune news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 02:01 AM IST

Tatyasaheb Karande charge-sheeted in the ₹100 crore extortion case related to former cabinet minister in which provisions of MCOCA were invoked was granted bail on October 14

Tatyasaheb Karande charge-sheeted in the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore extortion case related to former cabinet minister in which provisions of MCOCA were invoked was granted bail on October 14. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Tatyasaheb Karande charge-sheeted in the 100 crore extortion case related to former cabinet minister in which provisions of MCOCA were invoked was granted bail on October 14. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: Tatyasaheb Karande, the co-accused charge-sheeted in the 100 crore extortion case related to former cabinet minister Mahadev Jankar in which provisions of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were invoked, was granted bail on October 14.

The relief was granted on submissions made by counsel advocate Satyam Harshad Nimbalkar that MCOCA may not be attracted in view of the latest judgement of the Supreme Court in Mohamad Iliyas Mohamad Bilal Kapadiya. Also, it was submitted and held by the Bombay High Court that ingredients of extortion under Section 386 IPC were also not attracted from the voluminous chargesheet.

Judge Prakash Naik’s order stated, “The applicant is directed to be released on bail in connection with the case registered with Baramati city police station, district Pune, on executing bond of 25,000 and should follow other related conditions.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out