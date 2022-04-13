MCOCA accused killed by rival gang in Pune

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Apr 13, 2022 08:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Sunny alias Girish Hiwale (24), who was out of Yerawada Central Jail on parole was shot to death by rival gang members near his house in Kale Padal, Wanowrie on Tuesday.

Hiwale, who was also accused in Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and his friend Parvez alias Sohail Hyderali Inamdar (20), a resident of Adarshnagar were talking with five to six others near Mhasoba Mandir in Kale Padal when they were accosted by six to seven members of the rival gang who were armed with choppers, knives, rods and sticks.

According to the first information report (FIR), the incident took place between 9 pm and 9.15 pm.

Hiwale sustained sharp injuries on his head and stomach and died while being taken to the hospital while Inamdar has been admitted to a private clinic where his condition is said to be critical.

The FIR was lodged by Hiwale’s mother Sadhana (50) against 20 persons.

The police have invoked Sections 302, 307, 323, 506 (2),143,144, 147, 148, 149 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Maharashtra Police Act 37 (1) 35 and Arms Act.

Savlaram Salgaonkar, police inspector (crime), said, “Hiwale had a criminal record and was murdered by his rival over previous enmity. A team has been formed to nab the accused. One more person has been injured and his condition is critical.”

