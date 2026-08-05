MCOCA invoked against 8 accused over 21 deaths in Pune hooch tragedy

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday invoked the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against eight accused in the methanol-laced illicit liquor case that claimed 21 lives in May this year.

According to officials, the action has been taken in connection with cases registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Bombay Prohibition Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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According to officials, the action has been taken in connection with cases registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Bombay Prohibition Act.

The CID stated that the deaths occurred after victims consumed methanol-mixed country liquor, resulting in the deaths of four persons in Hadapsar and 17 in Dapodi and Phugewadi.

The accused booked under MCOCA include alleged kingpin Dattatraya alias Bhau Bhivrao Londhe of Uruli Kanchan, along with Akash Deepak Jadhav from Hadapsar, Yogesh Rajendra Wankhede from Kondhawa, Radheshyam Hariram Prajapati from Uruli Kanchan, Kalpesh Ashok Agrawal from Khadki, Aryan Sanjeev Dhotre from Wadarwadi, Abhishek Arun Chaubey, Arun Jagdamba Chaubey and Ankit Arun Chaubey, all three from Navi Mumbai.

Shafqat Amna, superintendent of police (SP) for the Pune unit of the CID, said, “During the investigation, it was revealed that Wankhede was the prime accused in this case, but Londhe ran the entire syndicate. So he is the gang leader, and under him all others were running the racket.”

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{{^usCountry}} The CID said the accused were allegedly operating as an organised crime syndicate involved in the manufacture and distribution of illicit liquor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CID said the accused were allegedly operating as an organised crime syndicate involved in the manufacture and distribution of illicit liquor. {{/usCountry}}

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Approval to invoke Sections 3(1)(i)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of the MCOCA was granted by Special Inspector General of Police (Crime), Sudhir Hiremath.