Medical seat fraud: 13 students cheated of 2.53 crore, accused booked

The Yerawada police have lodged an FIR against four-five agents who took ₹2.53 crore from 13 students by promising them admission to MBBS course at a reputed college in Nashik and cheated them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A parent of a student of Ahmednagar district approached the police following which a case has been registered against the accused, identified as Chandrasekhar Deshmukh, Rajendra Kushwaha, Paras Sharma and their accomplices.

According to police, the agents had met the complainant in Vimannagar and Gangapur in Nashik. They took ₹30.72 lakh from him and promised that his son will get admission in the MBBS course at Vasantrao Pawar Medical College in Nashik in the management quota. Similarly, the agents had taken money from 12 others. Police station incharge Yunus Shaikh said that a case under IPC, including cheating, has been lodged against the accused and teams have been formed to nab them.

During the last week of March, the Sinhgad police arrested college admission agents Mahendra Bediya Dharmanath (31) and Karan Gaurav Ravindranath Sinha (31) for cheating a parent of ₹90 lakh. According to the FIR lodged against them by the complainant, the student’s father, the accused promised to give admission to his daughter in a reputed medical college. The crime took place on March 23 on the campus of the medical educational institution where a seat was promised. Police sub-inspector Amol Kale is investigating the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}