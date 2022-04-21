Members urge mosque managements in Pune to observe SC norms on loudspeakers

Members of Pune Muslim community on Thursday appealed to the mosque trustees and managements to abide by the Supreme Court guidelines related to playing loudspeakers at religious places.

The community meeting took place at Azam Campus. The meeting was set up to ensure that the mosque management has necessary permission in place from the district magistrate’s office for playing the Azan.

As per data, Pune has 450 mosques and 90 per cent of them have valid loudspeaker permission from the government.

The SC’s June 2005 order had banned the use of loudspeakers and music systems in public places between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. (except in cases of public emergencies) in July 2005, citing the serious effects of noise pollution on the health of those resident who live in such areas.

Educationist PA Inamdar who presided over the meet said, “Those mosques whose permissions have expired, will be renewed. Mosque mutawallis (administrator)will be provided legal support. In case temple trustees want to hold meetings on this issue, they too can come and conduct their meetings and will be guided for the same. No law permits for removal of loudspeakers from any religious place.”

Inamdar explained that the community elders have already discussed about lowering the loudspeaker decibels with the mosque management. “Azan is given five times a day and lasts for two-three minutes. The SC order over the issue is final and has to be followed in its letter and spirit ,” added Inamdar.

Maulana Mohammad Hasan from Shaheen Academy said, “There is a provision in the religion that the three-minute time of Azan delivery can be reduced by half. We also offer to train all the muezzins (a man who calls Muslims to prayer) in this specific skill ,” he said.

The issue of Azan given on loudspeakers has been gaining traction ever since MNS chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum for the removal of loudspeakers at mosques by May 3.

