Menace of illegal constructions haunts PCB

Civic activists in the Pune cantonment had demanded an end to the growing threat of unauthorised constructions in the area, alleging that the board had turned a blind eye to the violations without considering the consequences of illegal proliferation in the civil area bordering the army area.

Over the last decade, the Pune Cantonment area has seen unprecedented urbanisation, with previously neglected areas such as Bhimapura and Modikhana becoming business hubs.

Several illegal constructions have occurred in violation of the cantonment act 2006, with PCB’s engineering department responsible for overseeing and taking prompt action on the rise of illegal buildings.

Allegations of graft have frequently been levelled against successive administrations for being soft on illegalities.

Civic rights activists have pointed out that illegal constructions have placed a heavy burden on civic infrastructure, resulting in many issues for citizens on the ground.

They have also demanded action against illegal constructions and the demolition of all unauthorised structures from higher authorities.

“Residents are buying and selling properties in cantonment areas,” said prominent lawyer Dara Irani.

“Residents are constructing buildings in violation of the cantonment act without permission to do so, which is illegal. The PCB must act now to ensure that illegal constructions are stopped and removed as soon as possible,” he said.

There was no FSI limit in cantonment areas before 1982. It was 1.5 FSI after 1984. Residents who were forced to rebuild were limited to ground-level construction with a 1 FSI limit.

Because the structures were built a long time ago and needed to be repaired and rebuilt, cantonment residents found the FSI restriction provision to be very restrictive and benefited from the FSI increase announced in 2016.

Rapid urbanisation has resulted in substantial capital being invested in commercial property development, thereby throwing norms to the wind and increasing the number of illegal constructions.

