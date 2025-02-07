Mental hospital in Pune serves chicken in meals to inmates after 28 years

The Regional Mental Hospital (RMH) in Yerawada served chicken to its inmates after a gap of 28 years on Wednesday, said hospital officials on Friday. RMH has 977 inmates (male-673 and female-304), including over 100 chronic immunocompromised and TB patients. The hospital provides breakfast and two meals to patients. The extra high protein diet includes fruits and dry fruits given to chronic patients. (HT FILE)

According to the officials, the hospital approached the Venkateshwara Hatcheries Group with a proposal to provide chicken to be added in meals served to inmates. The group agreed to supply 70 kg of chicken twice a month, to be increased to 90 kg per week. The initiative that aims to enhance the nutritional intake of patients will be provided free of cost under the firm’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity.

A senior RMH official, requesting anonymity, said, “All mental hospitals in the state had veg and non-veg food in their meals before it was stopped in 1997 after some patients reported of bone getting stuck in throat. The chicken in meals will be broiler and boneless. The first supply was received by the hospital on Wednesday. The inmates enjoyed the meal and there was almost zero waste.”

Dr Shrinivas Kolod, medical superintendent, RMH, said, “Chicken in meals helps increase protein intake for patients, especially chronic cases.”