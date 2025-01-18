Mental Hospital starts advance treatment facility

A year after getting the machine, the Regional Mental Hospital finally installed the Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) therapy machine on Friday. The therapy will provide painless and prompt treatment for patients suffering from illnesses such as depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) amongst others. The rTMS delivers brief electromagnetic pulses to the specific brain region that controls emotions and mood. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The inauguration was done by Dr Srinivas Kolod, medical superintendent of RMH.

Dr Kolod informed the therapy treatment will be available for outpatients and does not require any prior physical tests or anaesthesia. “The service is completely free of cost and highly effective. Patients should avail the benefit of the treatment to improve their mental health,” he said.

The rTMS delivers brief electromagnetic pulses to the specific brain region that controls emotions and mood. This is a non-invasive treatment which does not require anaesthesia. It can be given on an OPD basis which does not require fasting, hospitalisation, premedication or any pre-investigation, they said.

Furthermore, it is safe and works as an adjuvant treatment in major psychiatric disorders like depression, fibromyalgia, OCD, etc. This is the second government hospital in the public health department in Maharashtra state to start this facility. Needy patients should avail of this facility, said the officials.