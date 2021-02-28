Home / Cities / Pune News / Mentally challenged woman pushed to death by juvenile in Kothrud
pune news

Mentally challenged woman pushed to death by juvenile in Kothrud

The Kothrud police have booked a 14-year-old juvenile in conflict with the law for the murder of a 33-year-old inmate inside the campus of an institute for the mentally challenged
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:40 PM IST
HT Image

The Kothrud police have booked a 14-year-old juvenile in conflict with the law for the murder of a 33-year-old inmate inside the campus of an institute for the mentally challenged.

The incident took place on Friday when the 14-year-old physically lifted the victim and threw her down from the second floor of the institute’s building. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident took place in the institute for mentally challenged women and girls in Kothrud at around 4:45 pm on Friday.

The police detected the case based on the CCTV footage in the building.

The investigating officer said, “The deceased was pushed off the second floor by a 14-year-old teen girl who had been admitted to the centre, a few days ago. The victim was walking on the ramp when the teen came from behind and pushed her. The woman was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the hospital. We have registered a murder case but have not arrested the accused as she is also mentally unstable.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

City has 20.38 TMC water stock until monsoon

PMC receives objections to road widening from old city areas

Mentally challenged woman pushed to death by juvenile in Kothrud

Three arrested in case involving leak of army recruitment paper

Three years ago in March 2018, a mentally ill man killed his 55-year-old mother with a gas cylinder while the two were in a domestic argument; the son hurled a metal gas cylinder in their house at his mother.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP