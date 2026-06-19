Metro line 3 costs rise 20% due to delays

PUNE: Delays in the construction of Pune Metro line 3 have led to an around 20% increase in project costs, with the concessionaire set to bear the additional burden. Amid concerns over the prolonged delay, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has postponed the launch schedule of the first phase to the end of June following instructions from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Delays in the construction of Pune Metro line 3 have led to an around 20% increase in project costs, with the concessionaire set to bear the additional burden. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

Officials said that the first phase of the project, covering a 13.3 km stretch between Maan and R K Laxman Museum station in Balewadi, is fully ready for operations. The section comprises 12 stations and has received all mandatory clearances from the commissioner of metro rail safety (CMRS).

The 23-km elevated metro corridor connecting Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar was originally expected to be operational much earlier. However, construction challenges, particularly along the busy Ganeshkhind road stretch, pushed the project behind schedule by more than a year and resulted in a substantial escalation in costs.

Subsequently, the PMRDA decided to start operations on the stretch by July 15. However, the chief minister asked the planning authority to avoid any further delay and start the service immediately, sources said.

Anil Kumar Saini, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL), said, “The delay has increased project costs by nearly 20%. This additional burden will be borne by the PITCMRL and will not be passed on to commuters,” Saini said.

According to PMRDA officials, the launch of the first phase has now been postponed to the end of June after the chief minister directed authorities to expedite the commencement of services. A formal inauguration date is expected to be announced shortly.

Explaining the reasons for the delay, Saini said that construction on Ganeshkhind Road proved particularly challenging due to heavy traffic movement and restrictions on daytime work.

“Most of the delays occurred on Ganeshkhind Road. Carrying out construction activities in a densely populated and heavily trafficked area is extremely challenging. Since work could not be undertaken during peak traffic hours, much of it had to be completed at night, which affected the overall timeline,” Saini said.

While services on the first 12 stations are ready to begin, work on the remaining portion of the corridor is underway. PITCMRL expects construction required for extending services to the remaining 11 stations to be completed by the end of August. Metro operations can then begin on most of the remaining corridor, except at the Bhosalenagar and Shivajinagar stations where work is progressing at a slower pace.

The entire Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor, comprising 23 stations, is now expected to be fully operational by March 2027.

Once the complete corridor opens, daily ridership is expected to reach between 2 lakh and 2.5 lakh passengers, significantly improving connectivity between Hinjewadi’s information technology (IT) hub and the city centre, officials said.