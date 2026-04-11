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Metro Phase 2 gains pace with new corridors; Phase 1 ridership crosses 10cr

A major long-distance corridor between Bhakti Shakti and Chakan, spanning 45.29 km with 34 stations and an estimated cost of ₹12,937 crore, is currently in Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparation. The proposed line aims to connect Pimpri-Chinchwad with the Chakan industrial belt.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 04:20 am IST
By Siddharth Gadkari
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Pune: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation managing director Shravan Hardikar on Friday presented a comprehensive update on the Pune Metro project, highlighting rapid progress on Phase 2 expansion plans, including the Hadapsar–Loni Kalbhor (11.10 km) and Hadapsar–Saswad Road corridors, even as the Phase 1 network became fully operational and crossed a major ridership milestone.

Pune, India - April 21, 2022: Metro station work in progress at Swargate Chowk, in Pune, India, on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (HT PHOTO) (Hindustan Times)

A major long-distance corridor between Bhakti Shakti and Chakan, spanning 45.29 km with 34 stations and an estimated cost of 12,937 crore, is currently in Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparation. The proposed line aims to connect Pimpri-Chinchwad with the Chakan industrial belt, easing the daily commute for thousands of workers.

At the core of Phase 2 is Line 4 (Kharadi–Khadakwasla) along with Spur Line 4A (Nal Stop–Warje–Manik Baug), a combined 28-station corridor costing 9,857.85 crore. While Line 4 will cover 25.52 km, the 6.12-km spur line will further strengthen east–west connectivity.

Topographical surveys and geotechnical investigations for these corridors have been completed, and Detailed Design Consultancy (DDC) contracts for all 28 elevated stations have been awarded. Land from the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) has been identified for depot construction.

With projects worth over 25,000 crore under planning and execution, Pune Metro’s Phase 2 is expected to significantly expand the city’s rail-based public transport system and reshape urban mobility across the region.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Metro Phase 2 gains pace with new corridors; Phase 1 ridership crosses 10cr
Home / Cities / Pune / Metro Phase 2 gains pace with new corridors; Phase 1 ridership crosses 10cr
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