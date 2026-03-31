MIDC to host solar power plants on vacant plots amid LPG crisis

The Maharashtra government is planning to lease out vacant plots in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas to set up solar power generation projects, with the aim of ensuring uninterrupted energy supply to industries. Against the backdrop of the ongoing war situation involving the US, Iran and Israel, industries minister Uday Samant on Sunday held a review meeting in Pune to assess the challenges faced by industries due to the conflict and the LPG crisis. (FILE PHOTO)

The proposed solar plants will generate electricity for industrial use, helping units reduce dependence on conventional fuel sources and lower operational costs.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing war situation involving the US, Iran and Israel, industries minister Uday Samant on Sunday held a review meeting in Pune to assess the challenges faced by industries due to the conflict and the LPG crisis.

“The administration must prioritise industries and ensure that production continues without disruption. Smooth functioning of industries is crucial for the economy,” Samant said.

He added that under the state’s renewable energy mission, vacant MIDC plots will be leased on a long-term basis for setting up solar power projects. “This will help industries become more self-sufficient and bring down energy costs. The MIDC will facilitate the process. The project will be implemented on a pilot basis in Pune district and later expanded,” he said.

Samant also said the government is planning to expand piped natural gas supply to industrial areas, particularly in Chakan and other parts of Pune district. “MIDC should organise camps to ensure that industries seeking gas connections get it without delay,” he said.

The meeting was held at the Pune district collector’s office on March 29 and was attended by divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar, superintendent of police Sandeepsing Gill, MIDC chief executive officer (CEO) Santosh Bhise and district supply officer Mahesh Sudhalkar, among other officials.