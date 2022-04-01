Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Midnight fire burns down pavilion godown in Nana peth

One person sustained burn injuries and was admitted to Sassoon general hospital where his condition is stable. Another person received head injury, say fire brigade officials
After the control room was informed about the incident, fire brigade officials arrived at the spot with six fire tenders. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 07:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A pavilion material godown at Quarter Gate chowk area in Nana peth was reduced to ashes in a major midnight fire which took place around Thursday midnight. According to the fire brigade officials, the pavilion material included plastic and other inflammable items. One person sustained burn injuries and was admitted to Sassoon general hospital where his condition is stable. Another person received head injury. Fire officer Prabhakar Umratkar and fireman Sudhir Navale suffered injuries on legs and received first-aid assistance.

After the control room was informed about the incident, fire brigade officials arrived at the spot with six fire tenders. Fire chief Sunil Gilbile said the burnt items comprised wood, bamboo, curtains and decorative material. “The blaze was contained within half an hour,” he said.

