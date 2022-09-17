Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Midnight fire guts six vehicles in Pune

Midnight fire guts six vehicles in Pune

pune news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 05:31 PM IST

A midnight fire broke out at a parking lot of B wing of Hareshwar Park residential society, Manajinagar in Narhe, Pune on Saturday gutting six vehicles

A midnight fire broke out at a parking lot of B wing of Hareshwar Park residential society, Manajinagar in Narhe, Pune on Saturday gutting six vehicles. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: A midnight fire broke out at a parking lot of B wing of Hareshwar Park residential society, Manajinagar in Narhe on Saturday gutting six vehicles. Residents alerted the fire station officials and the firefighters reached the spot in 15 minutes and brought the situation under control. Four two-wheelers and two cars were found completely burnt at the incident that took place at 2.30 am.

Fire officer Prakash Gare cited short-circuit as the possible reason for blaze and investigation is on. “The fire was brought under control in ten minutes. The police conducted a panchanama,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP