Midnight gas leak at Charholi housing society triggers panic

Panic gripped nearly 200 families at a residential society in Charholi after a gas leak was reported in the parking area shortly after midnight on Friday, prompting an emergency response from the fire brigade and Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) officials.

The incident took place at the Atlantica Society near DY Patil College in the Pride World City area. (HT PHOTO)

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The incident took place at the Atlantica Society near DY Patil College in the Pride World City area. Residents first noticed a strong smell of gas in the basement parking around 12.17 am and immediately alerted the fire brigade.

A team of six firefighters from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Chovisawadi fire station reached the spot within minutes. Firefighters found the entire parking area filled with a strong smell of gas, triggering fear among residents.

“The entire parking zone had a strong smell of gas. We inspected the area and traced the suspected leak inside a chamber with multiple underground pipelines,” said Manoj More, senior fireman, Chovisawadi fire station.

As the exact source of the leak was not immediately clear, the fire brigade contacted Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL). A technical team from the gas company reached the society within 10 to 15 minutes.

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{{^usCountry}} After inspection, the leak was traced to a chamber connected to the gas pipeline network supplying the society. Acting on the fire brigade’s instructions, the main gas supply valve was shut immediately to prevent any escalation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After inspection, the leak was traced to a chamber connected to the gas pipeline network supplying the society. Acting on the fire brigade’s instructions, the main gas supply valve was shut immediately to prevent any escalation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The main supply was closed as a precaution. Our team remained at the spot until the trapped gas was fully released and the area was declared safe,” More said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The main supply was closed as a precaution. Our team remained at the spot until the trapped gas was fully released and the area was declared safe,” More said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The fire brigade team remained at the site until around 2 am before leaving. No injuries were reported. However, the incident caused panic among residents, many of whom gathered outside their homes, fearing a possible explosion. Officials said MNGL engineers were expected to carry out permanent repairs later in the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fire brigade team remained at the site until around 2 am before leaving. No injuries were reported. However, the incident caused panic among residents, many of whom gathered outside their homes, fearing a possible explosion. Officials said MNGL engineers were expected to carry out permanent repairs later in the day. {{/usCountry}}

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