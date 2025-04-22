Migratory birds from Europe add to 81 species spotted at Fergusson College

Pune: Fergusson College’s lush green campus played host to 81 species of birds this year — including migratory visitors from Europe — during a recent survey conducted by the institute’s Nature Club. Green Warbler was one of the migratory birds spotted at Fergusson College. (HT )

Among the notable sightings were the Green Warbler, Red-breasted Flycatcher, and Tree Pipit, which travel thousands of kilometres to escape the harsh European winter in search of food and safe habitats. “These small birds endure long journeys, losing weight along the way, and find refuge at the campus’ rich biodiversity from October to February,” said Meenakshi Mahajan, head, botany department.

Other regular avian residents like the Coppersmith Barbet, which was often seen nesting on dried branches about 10 to 12 feet above ground, and native species such as kites, pigeons, mynas, Indian rollers, paradise flycatchers, bulbuls, and owls were recorded in large numbers.

The survey, part of the Great Backyard Bird Count — a global initiative by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society — was held between February 14 and 17. Sixty-eight students participated, making 2,186 observations using a mobile app.

Nationally, the initiative drew over 6,500 participants, documenting 1,086 bird species through 66,000 observations. In Maharashtra alone, over 500 participants recorded around 400 species.

Highlighting the importance of such initiatives, Siddhant Mhatre, a student volunteer, said, “Climate change and urbanisation are threatening bird habitats. This activity not only tracks biodiversity but also raises vital awareness.”

Muskan Srivastava, an environmental science student, said, “The event combined science, creativity, and teamwork, turning bird-watching into an engaging and practical learning experience.”

The project was guided by Pramod Rawat, president, Deccan Education Society; Anand Katikar, secretary; Vijay Tadke, principal, Ferguson College; and Mahajan.