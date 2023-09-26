Milind Ekbote, 3 others booked over ‘provocative speeches’ in Pune

Milind Ekbote, president of the Samasta Hindu Aghadi, and three others have been booked for allegedly delivering provocative speeches in a gathering held at Pune on September 4, said officials on Monday. Milind Ekbote, president of the Samasta Hindu Aghadi. (HT FILE PHOTO)

According to police, Ekbote along with Kunal Someshwar Kambale, Kiran Chandrakant Shinde, Vishal Dilip Pawar and others illegally gathered at the PMC office demanding the civic body’s intervention at a disputed place of worship at Purneshwar temple area in Kasba Peth.

Police officials said that they had denied permission for the gathering and rally and even after that, they gathered and gave provocative statements with the potential to create communal tension.

After a detailed analysis of their speeches on Sunday, Shivajinagar police registered a case against all persons.

Sandeep Singh Gill, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, said, “After the investigation on Sunday we have registered a case under relevant sections against all those involved. Police had denied the permission to gather and even after that they illegally gathered and made provoking speeches.’’

A case has been registered at Shivajinagar police station under sections 141 (unlawful assembly), 142 (member of an unlawful assembly), 143 (punishment for being a member of an unlawful assembly), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 109 (punishment of abetment), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).