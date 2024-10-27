Minimum temperature drops to 16.7°C in Pune; light rainfall likely till November 2

The nighttime temperature in the city dropped to 16.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, the lowest in October, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Due to the drop in night temperature, the city experienced fog formation during late night and early morning hours, which slightly impacted visibility in many areas. (HT PHOTO)

The city has been experiencing a constant drop in night temperature since October 23 when the temperature was recorded as 21.7 degrees Celsius and it further dropped to 16.7 degrees Celsius on October 25. During this time the maximum temperature also slightly dropped from 33.7 degrees on October 23 to 32.7 degrees Celsius on October 25. However, there was an increase in maximum temperature on October 26 and Pune city recorded 33.2 degrees Celsius maximum temperature, which was above normal level by 1.7 degrees Celsius.

Due westward movement of remnant of cyclone Dana, which hit the Odisha coast recently on the east coast, the moisture incursion has started in Maharashtra and the city will likely experience an increase in temperature from October 27 onwards.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather and forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “The relative humidity level started rising in state via Vidarbha due westward movement of remnant of Dana. Due to this Maharashtra, including Pune city, is likely to experience light rain along with thunder and lightning activities between October 29 and November 2.

“There are chances of rain in Vidarbha and South Maharashtra from October 28 onwards,” he said.