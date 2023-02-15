Minimum temperature drops to 8.4 degrees Celsius in Pune

The city’s minimum temperature on Wednesday was 8.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest minimum temperature for February in the previous three years.

According to the data available at India Meteorological Department (IMD), in 2022, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in February was 9.9 degrees Celsius, in 2021 it was 8.6 degrees Celsius while in 2020 it was 10.1 degrees Celsius.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, said, “In the coming two days the minimum temperature will see a slight rise. The forecast for February shows that for central Maharashtra the minimum temperature would be normal or marginally above normal for this month.”

The seasonal forecast outlook for temperatures released by IMD indicates that during February 2023, below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the peninsular and some parts of central India. Above-normal maximum temperatures are very likely in most parts of east and northeast India, east-central India and some parts of northwest and west central India and normal maximum temperatures or climatological probabilities are predicted over the remaining areas of the country.

IMD officials informed that on Wednesday the state’s lowest temperature was recorded at Jalgaon at 8 degrees Celsius and the maximum was recorded at Ratnagiri at 38.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the temperature forecast by IMD, the minimum temperature on Feb 16, is likely to be 9 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature would be around 33 degrees Celsius. During the coming weekend, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 12-13 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature would be around 34 degree Celsius.