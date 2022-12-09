Minimum temperature plunges to 9.4 degrees Celsius on Friday

Minimum temperature in the city reported a drastic drop from 14.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday to 9.4 degrees Celsius on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, this drop may not continue for long according to the weather department.

On Friday, day temperature was reported to be 29.1 degrees Celsius, which was cooler than normal by 0.1 degrees Celsius as per the IMD. While the night temperature was cooler than normal by two degrees Celsius. Friday saw a drop in night temperatures across the state. Sangli in Maharashtra reported the highest maximum temperature at 34.2 degrees Celsius while Aurangabad reported the lowest minimum temperature at 7.9 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, day temperature was reported to be 28.7 degrees Celsius. Gondia reported the lowest minimum temperature at 10.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Weather scientists said that the rise in day temperature on Friday was due to clouding in the afternoon.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that cloudy weather will persist over the next few days in the city. “Thunderstorms, lightning and light rainfall are likely within the city limits till December 14. The day and night temperatures will be around 29 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively,” he said.