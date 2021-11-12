Minimum temperature set to increase in Pune: IMD forecast

PUNE Pune city on Friday reported a marginal rise in minimum temperatures, with Shivajinagar recording 11.9 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Pune city reported its coldest day of winter season so far, with minimum temperatures dipping to 10.9 degrees Celsius; 4.8 degrees cooler than the normal forecast temperature.

On Friday, Lohegaon reported 14.5 degrees Celsius, Pashan reported 12.6 degrees Celsius, Chinchwad and Lavale reported 17.4 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta reported 18.3 degrees Celsius.

Speaking about the change in temperature, Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune said that a gradual rise in night temperature is likely from November 13.

“The cooler northern winds were penetrating Maharashtra which dropped the mercury, resulting in cooler nights all across Maharashtra. On Friday, Jalgaon was the coldest in the state at 10.6 degrees Celsius, after which Pune city reported the lowest minimum temperature at 11.9 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.

In the next few days, Kashyapi added that the night temperature may increase making nights gradually warmer.

“Many parts of the state may witness cloudy weather along with light rainfall which will be accompanied with thunderstorms and lighting till November 16. This is likely to increase the minimum temperature all across Maharashtra,” said Kashyapi.