Minister blames Thackerays for industries leaving Maharashtra

State industries minister Uday Samant said the biggest diamond hub in the country will be set up at Navi Mumbai by next year.

Samant attended International Trade Exhibition organised by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking to the media after attending the Maharashtra International Trade Exhibition organised by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), the minister said, “By next year, the biggest diamond hub of the country will be set up in Navi Mumbai. Its detailed project report (DPR) and policy is ready.”

The minister claimed that the Thackeray government played a major role in driving out industries from Maharashtra. He accused Aaditya Thackeray of recommending reinstatement of Sachin Vaze in the police force to his father and the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Opposition parties have slammed the Shinde-Fadnavis government over the alleged shift of top diamond traders and merchants from Mumbai to Surat.

“Vaze, who was suspended from the police service for his alleged involvement in a custodial death, was reinstated into the force in 2020. He was later arrested for planting of gelatine-sticks-laden Mahindra Scorpio with a threat note near Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani, one of the most respected business families in India, in February 2021. MP Sanjay Raut in March 2021 protected Vaze and called him an ‘honest and capable’ officer,” the minister said.

According to Samant, the incident involving the threat to Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Ambani and the role of Vaze and others have led to driving out industries from Maharashtra.

“The Vaze incidence and political protection given to him will have long lasting impact on Maharashtra as a safe destination for business and investment. Instead of politicising the issue, the Thackerays must apologise to the people for making investors lose faith and confidence in the state government,” Sawant said.

Samant said, “The Thackeray government is solely responsible for big businesses like Vedanta Foxconn, Airbus Tata and Bulk Drug Park to move out of Maharashtra.”

Diamond hub to come up on 25-acre land near New Mumbai Airport

State industries minister Uday Samant claimed that the opposition parties are misguiding citizens about diamond hub shifting to Gujarat and the state government will set up a new diamond jewellery park at Navi Mumbai.

“Maharashtra government has allocated 25-acre near new airport at Navi Mumbai for the diamond hub,” he said.

