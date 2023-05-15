MoD to waive off Quality Assurance charges, Defence manufacturing industries to benefit

Companies in Pune and Maharashtra that are involved in defence manufacturing will be benefited as the Ministry of Defence has decided to waive off Quality Assurance (QA) charges levied on goods meant for exports. The department has decided to waive off Quality Assurance (QA) charges levied by the QA agencies under its administrative control for the stores meant for exports. This industry-friendly initiative would make defence products cost-competitive in the global market. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In a circular issued by the Department of Defence Production on May 10, this waiver will bring ease of doing business.

The department has decided to waive off Quality Assurance (QA) charges levied by the QA agencies under its administrative control for the stores meant for exports. This industry-friendly initiative would make defence products cost-competitive in the global market.

The ministry provides proof/testing facilities to the industry for their products through its various establishments to make Indian defence products competitive in the international market. Charges are levied by the QA agencies as per the fixed rates and the industry adds this charge to the cost of the products which affects its cost competitiveness.

In Pune, the ministry has a Quality Assurance establishment in Khadki.

Rabin Medak, Deputy Director General of Controller Quality Assurance, NBC wing said, “There are multiple testing disciplines at our facility including chemical, mechanical, nuclear, vehicle, electronics, fighting, armament and ammunition, and various other testing. From big companies like L&T, and Tata Industries to various MSMEs benefitted from the testing facilities. As of now, we haven’t received the written notification, however, if the order gets implemented, the defence manufacturers will largely benefit as it will directly impact the cost of their product.