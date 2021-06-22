Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Minor among four apprehended for robbery
pune news

Minor among four apprehended for robbery

A minor boy was among four people apprehended for robbing a couple in their house in Aundh road area of Pune in the small hours of Sunday
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 09:35 PM IST
HT Image

A minor boy was among four people apprehended for robbing a couple in their house in Aundh road area of Pune in the small hours of Sunday.

Along with the minor, the three other arrested were identified as Anuj Pravin Gaikwad (19), Tejas alias Balma Gaikwad, and Ravindra Babaji Bavdhane (20), all residents of Veer Bhagatsingh Vasti in Padyalvasti area along Aundh road.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Shokawat Bhosale (29), a resident of the same area where the accused live.

The incident happened around 12:30am on Sunday when the complainant was in the house with his wife.

He saw the four accused kicking and damaging the headlight of his motorbike parked near his house. The complainant and his wife ran out of the house and started chasing the accused.

As the couple was chasing behind the accused, the minor boy entered the house which was left unguarded and tore open the woman’s purse. The teenager fled with 10,000 cash which was in the bag, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 380 (robbery), 427, 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered in Khadki police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Puppy sees rain for the first, keeps trying to catch drops. Watch adorable video

MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva look adorable in these pics from holiday. Seen them yet?

Watch: Mysterious flying lights spotted in Gujarat sky, ‘not UFO’ say experts

Elderly woman gasps in wonder at flower candle for her birthday, melts hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP