Minor boy dies by suicide over alleged abuse by father’s woman partner

Pune: An 11-year-old boy died by suicide after being allegedly abused and harassed by his husband’s woman partner, said police on Thursday.

The incident happened in Lohiyanagar on October 11. Initially the police filed a suicidal death case before changing to abetment of suicide after initial investigation on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the minor’s father was in an extramarital relationship with the accused since last few years. The deceased used to visit the house of the accused with his father. There used to be heated arguments between the minor’s father and the accused over the boy’s presence at their meeting. The minor used to complain about the accused to his mother.

As per the complaint filed by the minor’s mother, the victim visited the house of the accused with his father on October 11. While returning to his house, the minor was abused and threatened by the accused and her mother. The victim’s mother told him to ignore when he complained about the ill-treatment he faced. Later, the minor’s body was found hanging from a dupatta at home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

LN Sonawane, assistant inspector, Khadak police station, said, “Our initial probe found that the minor was repetitively abused by the accused.”

On the complaint filed by the minor’s mother, a case has been registered at Khadak police station under Sections 305 (abetment of suicide), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}