Minor consumed vodka, whisky and beer before driving car that killed two persons: Pune Police

Police investigation into the Kalyaninagar accident case has revealed that the minor, son of city’s prominent real estate developer, had consumed alcohol at two different locations before driving the luxury car that killed two persons on bike early Sunday morning. The 17-year-old was out with 13 friends to celebrate their Class 12 results. He had appeared for the exam from a city school in February. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The 17-year-old was out with 13 friends to celebrate their Class 12 results. He had appeared for the exam from a city school in February. On Saturday night, the minor and his friends first went to Hotel Cosie at upmarket Mundhwa and consumed Absolut, a Swedish vodka with 40 per cent alcohol content. He then ordered Johnnie Walker (JW) and Black Label Whisky, which has similar content as Vodka. The group also ordered Hoegaarden beer along with food, according to the first information report (FIR) filed by the Yerawada police against the minor’s father and owners of two restaurants that served alcohol to the minor. The Hoegaarden beer has an alcoholic content of 4.9 per cent.

Prahlad Bhutada, owner, Hotel Cosie and its manager Sachin Ashok Katkar confirmed to the police about the menu and drinks ordered by the juvenile in conflict with the law.

At Cosie, the friends spent time between 9.30 pm till midnight.

The minor told the investigators that he had also gone to Blak Club in Marriott Suites at Koregaon Park Annex and consumed alcohol and food between midnight and 1 pm on May 19.

At both the places, the minor and two of his friends paid the bills. Investigating officer Vishwanath Todkar said, “We have got the information about the liquor brands consumed by the minor and his friends. He and two of his friends paid the bill at both the restaurants visited by the juveniles.”

Sandip Ramesh Sangle, owner, Blak Club and its bar counter manager Jayesh Satish Bonkar told the police that the minor and his friends had drinks at the hotel. The hotel staff confessed that they had not checked their underage customers’ age before serving them alcohol.

Despite attempts, Bhutada and Sangale could not be contacted.

The minor told the police that his father knew that he consumed liquor at the hotel and allowed the former to drive the car, the police complaint stated.

Following the confirmation of liquor consumption, the Yerawada police on Monday lodged an FIR against the father and four others – including hotel owners and staff in connection with the accidental death of two young techies in Kalyaninagar under Sections 3, 5, and 199A of Motor Vehicles Act; and Section 15 and 17 of Juvenile Justice Act.