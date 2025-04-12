Menu Explore
Minor dies by suicide in Pune’s Baramati after threats from stalkers; four booked

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 12, 2025 05:08 AM IST

The minor, who had recently appeared for Class 10 board exams, allegedly took her own life after being told that her parents would be beheaded if she refused to marry the main accused

A 15-year-old schoolgirl from Korhale Khurd village in Baramati taluka reportedly died by suicide after facing prolonged harassment and threats from a group of local youth.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Dattatray Gawade and his accomplices Pravin Namdev Gawade, Shubham Satish Gawade, and Sunil Hanumant Khomne of Korhale Khurd village. The accused also allegedly brandished weapons in an attempt to intimidate her. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The minor, who had recently appeared for Class 10 board exams, allegedly took her own life after being told that her parents would be beheaded if she refused to marry the main accused.

The incident was reported on Tuesday and the police filed a case against the accused on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Vishal Dattatray Gawade and his accomplices Pravin Namdev Gawade, Shubham Satish Gawade, and Sunil Hanumant Khomne of Korhale Khurd village. The accused also allegedly brandished weapons in an attempt to intimidate her.

According to the police, Vishal on April 7 told the girl to marry him before the upcoming village fair or her parents would be killed. Deeply disturbed and frightened, the minor died by suicide at her home.

Sudarshan Rathod, sub-divisional police officer (Baramati) said, “We have arrested an accused and will nab others soon.”

Vadgaon Nimbalkar Police Station has filed a case against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and sections related to abetment to suicide.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

