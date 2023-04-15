Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Minor fire at Aundh shop, none injured

Minor fire at Aundh shop, none injured

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 15, 2023 12:17 AM IST

The fire brigade officials said that though there was no loss of life in the accident, office furniture and materials were destroyed in the fire

A minor fire broke out on the fifth floor of a commercial building named Equity Tower on Sanghvi Road in Aundh around 4.30 pm on Friday. The fire brigade officials said that though there was no loss of life in the accident, office furniture and materials were destroyed in the fire. Fire officer Shivaji Memane said the reason behind the incident could not be ascertained and three tankers were used to douse the flames.

Fire officer Shivaji Memane said the reason behind the incident could not be ascertained and three tankers were used to douse the flames. (Representative photo)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fire incident friday accident reason fire officer aundh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP