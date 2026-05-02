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Minor girl rape and murder: Ex-Maharashtra home minister demands capital punishment for accused

Minor girl rape and murder: Ex-Maharashtra home minister demands capital punishment for accused

Published on: May 02, 2026 12:46 pm IST
PTI |
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Nagpur, Former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Saturday demanded a death sentence for the accused arrested in connection with the sexual assault and murder of a four-year-old girl in Pune district.

Minor girl rape and murder: Ex-Maharashtra home minister demands capital punishment for accused

He also accused the state and Central governments of passing the buck on each other on implementing the proposed Shakti Act to curb sexual crimes.

The crime was reported from a village in Bhor district. According to the police, the 65-year-old suspect allegedly lured the child with the promise of food and took her to a shed in a cattle enclosure, where he sexually assaulted her and killed her.

Terming the incident "extremely outrageous", Deshmukh stated on X that such a shameful event occurring on Maharashtra Day does not befit the state.

He demanded that the case be tried in a fast-track court and that the accused be immediately sentenced to death by hanging.

The NCP leader claimed that emerging information suggests that the accused had also assaulted young children in the past.

The bill was earlier passed by the state assembly.

Fadnavis, who also heads the Home department, had said that the Shakti Bill was passed by the state legislature in 2020 and sent to the Centre for the President's assent. He said the President subsequently sent it back.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Minor girl rape and murder: Ex-Maharashtra home minister demands capital punishment for accused
Home / Cities / Pune / Minor girl rape and murder: Ex-Maharashtra home minister demands capital punishment for accused
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