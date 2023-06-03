Minor girl gang-raped in Pune, one arrested

The Kondhwa police on Friday arrested one person and are on the lookout for two of his accomplices accused of raping a minor girl between 2018 and 2019, officials said.

When the incident happened, the girl was 12 years old. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The arrested person and two others allegedly raped the survivor, she said in her statement.

According to police, they were made aware of the incident when the now 16-year-old girl opened up to her school principal about the incident.

Following the incident, the school authorities promptly informed the police, leading to the registration of an offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Kondhwa police station on Thursday.

Upon receiving the information, a team comprising women police officers and members from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) visited the girl’s residence and recorded her statement.

A police officer revealed that while one of the accused, aged 26, has been apprehended, the authorities are seeking whereabouts of the other two suspects.

