Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Minor pillion rider killed in accident on Wagholi-Kesnand road
pune news

Minor pillion rider killed in accident on Wagholi-Kesnand road

The truck was coming from the opposite direction and was headed towards Wagholi when it rammed into them. We arrested the driver, but he was granted bail, say police
A minor boy riding pillion with his relative was killed in a road accident on the Wagholi-Kesnand road after a truck rammed into the vehicle the two were riding, on Friday night. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:39 AM IST
ByHTC

PUNE: A minor boy riding pillion with his relative was killed in a road accident on the Wagholi-Kesnand road after a truck rammed into the vehicle the two were riding, on Friday night.

The deceased boy has been identified as Kartik Jogdand (14) while the injured rider has been identified as Viajinath Waghmare (34), both residents of Wagholi. The took place at 6pm on Friday near Konark Plaza Society on Wagholi-Kesnand road.

“Jogdand and Waghmare were heading towards Kesnanad to visit a relative. The truck was coming from the opposite direction and was headed towards Wagholi when it rammed into them. We arrested the driver, but he was granted bail,” said Assistant police inspector Suhas Patil of Lonikand police station who is investigating the case.

The arrested truck driver has been identified as Sushant Devkar (40) a resident of Chandannagar. He was arrested, produced in court, and released on bail later, said officials.

RELATED STORIES

A case was registered under Sections 279, 304(a), 337, 427 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Lonikand police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP