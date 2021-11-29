Minor pillion rider killed in accident on Wagholi-Kesnand road

PUNE: A minor boy riding pillion with his relative was killed in a road accident on the Wagholi-Kesnand road after a truck rammed into the vehicle the two were riding, on Friday night.

The deceased boy has been identified as Kartik Jogdand (14) while the injured rider has been identified as Viajinath Waghmare (34), both residents of Wagholi. The took place at 6pm on Friday near Konark Plaza Society on Wagholi-Kesnand road.

“Jogdand and Waghmare were heading towards Kesnanad to visit a relative. The truck was coming from the opposite direction and was headed towards Wagholi when it rammed into them. We arrested the driver, but he was granted bail,” said Assistant police inspector Suhas Patil of Lonikand police station who is investigating the case.

The arrested truck driver has been identified as Sushant Devkar (40) a resident of Chandannagar. He was arrested, produced in court, and released on bail later, said officials.

A case was registered under Sections 279, 304(a), 337, 427 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Lonikand police station.