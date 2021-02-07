Misbranded wires worth 43 lakh seized; one arrested

The Pune police crime branch officials raided a godown and arrested one man after they found misbranded electrical wires worth ₹43 lakh from a vendor.

The arrested man was identified as Dineshsingh Rupsingh Rajpurohit, (42) a resident of Shukrawar peth, Pune, according to a statement issued by Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta received information that a store owner in Budhwar peth who was selling misbranded electric wires of a Polyback company.

The police sent a fake customer to Rajpurohit and asked for wires of Polyback company.

“There are watermarks on the right products and under UV lights the watermarks can be seen on the boxes. There are other markers too which are telling if you know what you are looking for. When he got the wires, we checked them under UV lights,” said senior police inspector Rajnish Nirmal of Unit 4 of crime branch.

The police are now on a lookout for the middlemen and the manufacturer of these wires, according to Senior PI Nirmal.

“Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that he acquired these wires from, and the material required for packaging them from electric markets in other states and sold them to construction businesses from his shop, Pavan electric shop. Since there are no GST bills for these wires, all transactions happen through hawala,” read a statement from Unit-4.

The police are in the know of 12 other dealers who are involved in the trade of misbranded electric wires and are preparing to apprehend them too, according to the police.

The man was remanded to four days in police custody by the local court and will remain with the crime branch officials until February 10.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Faraskhana police station.