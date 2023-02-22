Miscreants booked for molesting, threatening woman

PUNE:

Hinjewadi police on Tuesday booked four people on suspicion of threatening and molestation a woman.

Cops have identified the accused as Tushar Kokare, Nitin Kokare, and two others. The incident occurred on February 12, while the complainant was on her way back home.

According to police, the woman noticed traffic congestion in the Wadkar chowk area owing to heavy vehicles. At this juncture, some people were playing loud music, so the complainant approached them and asked them to lower the volume and move their truck so that traffic could flow smoothly.

Riled up by her proposal, the accused allegedly abused her and threatened to assault her. When the woman tried calling the police, accused Tushar and Nitin Kokare threatened her, saying they belong to the Koyta Gang. They also said that since they are from Kothrud, the police will not take any action against them.

While she waited for the police to arrive, the accused attempted to crush her under their motorcycle, molested her, and threatened to kill her.

When the accused were about to flee, they threatened her by claiming to be members of the Koyta gang. The miscreants also claimed that they have been in jail 7-8 times, and no one will prosecute them.

During the untoward incident, the complainant suffered hand and knee injuries. She immediately went to the Hinjewadi police station and reported the incident.

A case has been filed at the Hinjewadi police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354,354(a), 279,504,506, and further investigation is underway.