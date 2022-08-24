Miscreants loot petrol pump in Pune

PUNE: Two miscreants looted around ₹20,000 cash from the counter of a petrol pump near Bhumkar chowk in Narhe area of Pune city around 1:30 am on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the accused came on a motorcycle and forcefully entered the cabin of petrol pump where three employees were taking rest. They attacked employees with sharp weapons as the latter tried to resist the robbery.

Employee Tushar Nitin Kagade (18) of Ambegaon, Shantkumar Patil (24) of Narhe and Prasad Shendkar (20) of Ambegaon sustained injuries and the accused escaped after committing the crime.

A Sinhagad police station team reached the spot and launched a hunt to apprehend the accused. An FIR has been lodged under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) on the basis of statement given by employees, police said.