Thieves break car window, steal cash and ornaments in Pune

Thieves break car window, steal cash and ornaments in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 21, 2023 11:51 PM IST

Miscreants stole a purse with cash, gold ornaments, and documents from a car parked near Boat Club Road in Pune. CCTV footage is being analyzed to identify the culprits.

Miscreants stole a purse containing cash, gold ornaments after smashing the windowpane of a car parked near Boat Club Road. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The incident occurred on August 19 between 8:30 pm and 10:50 pm.

According to police, Raman Reddy, 54, a doctor by profession and a resident of Udgir was in Pune along with his family. On Saturday, he went for dinner along with his friends . He parked his car on Boat Club Road near River Side Villas. When he came out, he found the right rare windowpane of his car was broken and a purse containing ornaments was missing.

According to police, the purse contained 8,000 cash, golden ornaments and other important documents total worth of 49,000.

Police said they are analysing CCTV camera footages in the locality to identify the miscreants and soon they will be arrested.

A case has been registered at Koregaon Park police station under sections of 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

