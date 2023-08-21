Thieves break car window, steal cash and ornaments in Pune

Miscreants stole a purse containing cash, gold ornaments and documents after smashing the windowpane of a car parked near Boat Club Road. Miscreants stole a purse containing cash, gold ornaments after smashing the windowpane of a car parked near Boat Club Road. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The incident occurred on August 19 between 8:30 pm and 10:50 pm.

According to police, Raman Reddy, 54, a doctor by profession and a resident of Udgir was in Pune along with his family. On Saturday, he went for dinner along with his friends . He parked his car on Boat Club Road near River Side Villas. When he came out, he found the right rare windowpane of his car was broken and a purse containing ornaments was missing.

According to police, the purse contained ₹8,000 cash, golden ornaments and other important documents total worth of ₹49,000.

Police said they are analysing CCTV camera footages in the locality to identify the miscreants and soon they will be arrested.

A case has been registered at Koregaon Park police station under sections of 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

