Missing boy found murdered in Pune; three minors arrested

PUNE The Pune police on Tuesday said that personal enmity led to the murder of a 15-year-old boy, whose body was recovered near Avishkar Society Borhadewadi Moshi on Tuesday, a day after he went missing.

As per the complaint filed by the boy’s mother, Minakshi Satish Bansode resident of Bankar vasti, her 15-year-old son was missing on Monday evening and a case of kidnapping was registered against the unidentified accused at Bhosari MIDC police station.

Assistant police Inspector SS Panchal said that, during investigation it was found that, a group of six minors including the missing minor gathered near Avishkar Society in Moshi for a party. They had heated arguments which led to murder of one of them. All of them fled the spot after the incident.

Panchal further stated that the police have arrested three minors on the charges of murder. He said that during the questioning, they confessed to the murder and led to recovery of the body. After postmortem, the body was handed over to the family.

“We are waiting for the final postmortem report to come to a conclusion on the cause of death,” Panchal said.

Bhosari MIDC police have booked all accused minors under sections of 363 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and search of remaining accused is underway, said police officials from Bhosari MIDC police station.