Chandrakant Patil instructs MIT Kothrud to speed up multilevel parking work

Following complaints about MIT Kothrud, Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday directed the institute to speed up the work on multilevel parking so that students could park their vehicles inside the institute premises and not in housing societies in the vicinity or on roads outside. Patil had called a meeting of representatives of MIT Kothrud and all housing societies in Kothrud to discuss various issues concerning them.

“Speed up the work on the multilevel parking as it will help students park their vehicles inside the premises and not on society roads,” Patil said. MIT Kothrud representatives present at the meeting said that the work is underway on the multilevel parking within the educational institute.

Representatives of some housing societies raised the issue of inadequate water supply in response to which Patil asked the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water supply department to provide water tankers to supply water to such housing societies.

Patil urges citizens to reduce pollution at Vaikunth

In the wake of complaints regarding the rising pollution in and around Vaikunth crematorium, Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil invited Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials to discuss the matter.

Patil urged Vaikunth authorities to promote the use of electric- and gas- incineration while reducing the dependence on traditional methods of cremation. Additional commissioner Kunal Khemnar said that the PMC is taking measures such as installing modern equipment to control pollution at the crematorium.

Looking at the religious and personal sensibilities involved, Patil urged the PMC to involve citizens in controlling pollution at Vaikunth. For a majority of Punekars, Vaikunth is the preferred place for conducting the last rites of their near and dear ones due to its central location.