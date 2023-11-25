MLA disqualification issue: Sule unaware of Kolhe meeting Ajit

Baramati MP Supriya Sule questioned the rival faction under Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for filing a disqualification plea against parliamentarians Shriniwas Patil, Mohammed Faizal, Fauzia Khan and Vandana Chavan.

Sule questioned the rival faction under Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for filing a disqualification plea against parliamentarians Shriniwas Patil, Mohammed Faizal, Fauzia Khan and Vandana Chavan. (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, while filing the plea, the names of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Shirur MP Amol Kolhe were omitted, who later sparked speculation by meeting Ajit Pawar.

“Wonder why the disqualification plea was moved against Patil, Khan and Chavan who are currently working efficiently. You should ask this question them (Ajit Pawar faction leaders) but I don’t understand why they need to seek disqualification of these MPs who are working great in their constituency. I am not aware about any meeting that took place between MP (Amol) Kolhe and Ajit Pawar,” Sule told reporters in city on Friday.

The work of Fauzia Khan and Vandana Chavan has been appreciated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, also chairman of the Rajya Sabha, she claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The plea has excluded the names of Sharad Pawar, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, Sule, who represents Baramati in the Lok Sabha, and Amol Kolhe, the LS MP from Shirur.

She further said that the party has sought the disqualification of Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare (both of the Ajit Pawar faction) as they had voted in favour of the BJP during the no-confidence motion on the Manipur issue that was moved by the opposition.

“We have an ideological fight with BJP. Prafull Patel voted in favour of the government during a no-confidence motion and therefore we sought disqualification of him from the Rajya Sabha. These are our valid reasons,” she added. (With agency inputs)