MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar meets Ajit Pawar over Beed’s water crisis 

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar met deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in Junnar on Sunday, a meeting that has gained significance amid recent political discussions involving BJP and NCP leaders over Beed sarpanch’s murder. Kshirsagar’s meeting with Pawar came days after BJP leader and Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, and NCP minister Dhananjay Munde held talks, fuelling political speculations. (HT PHOTO)

Kshirsagar’s meeting with Pawar came days after BJP leader and Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, and NCP minister Dhananjay Munde held talks, fuelling political speculations.

Dhas has been critical of Munde regarding the Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kshirsagar clarified that his meeting with Pawar was solely to discuss Beed’s ongoing water crisis.

“For the past two years, I have been following up on the water supply issue in Beed. On Sunday, I met deputy CM Ajit Pawar to push for a resolution.”

Despite adequate water reserves in the Bindusara and Majalgaon dams, Beed has been facing water scarcity due to an outstanding electricity bill of ₹36 crore owed to the Maharashtra state electricity distribution company limited (MSEDCL). The pending dues have stalled a new electricity connection for the Atal Amrut Water Supply Scheme, preventing water supply despite available resources.

“Ajit Dada is our guardian minister, and despite previous discussions, the issue remains unresolved. People in Beed get water only once in 20-22 days. As their representative, it is my responsibility to ensure this is addressed,” Kshirsagar clarified.

Explaining the urgency of the meeting, he added, “With summer approaching, the matter requires immediate attention. Atul Benke is my friend, and I inquired about Ajit Dada’s schedule. He suggested meeting in Junnar, so I went there.”

When asked about the meeting, Pawar dismissed any political angle and appeared irritated. “I am the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the guardian minister of Beed district. The city receives water once every 21 days, and Kshirsagar approached me regarding this. There is nothing unusual about it. Even when we were in the opposition, we met BJP leaders like Chandrakant Dada Patil. Such meetings are part of governance,” he said.