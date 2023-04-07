MNGL slashes CNG price by 6 in Pune

PUNE:

Pune-based City Gas Distribution (CGD) Company, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), has slashed the retail selling price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for the vehicular segment by ₹6 per kg in the city from Friday midnight.

The move comes on the heels of the Centre revising the pricing methodology of domestically-produced natural gas on Thursday as proposed by the Kirit Parikh committee and following it with the new price announcement earlier in the day.

Accordingly, MNGL has reduced the retail price of PNG to ₹51.30 per SCM from an earlier price of ₹57 per SCM and the retail price of CNG to ₹86 per KG from ₹92 per KG in MNGL’s geographical areas.

All India Petrol Dealers Association spokesperson Ali Daruwala said, “After a revision from central agencies, the CNG prices in Pune were reduced by ₹6 from Friday midnight. From 8th April, it would be ₹86 per kg in Pune city.”

This decision comes as a relief for consumers including autorickshaw drivers who have been demanding a reduction in CNG prices.

