Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / MNGL slashes CNG price by 6 in Pune

MNGL slashes CNG price by 6 in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 07, 2023 11:28 PM IST

The move comes on the heels of the Centre revising the pricing methodology of domestically-produced natural gas on Thursday as proposed by the Kirit Parikh committee

PUNE:

Accordingly, MNGL has reduced the retail price of CNG to 86 per KG from 92 per KG. (HT PHOTO)

Pune-based City Gas Distribution (CGD) Company, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), has slashed the retail selling price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for the vehicular segment by 6 per kg in the city from Friday midnight.

The move comes on the heels of the Centre revising the pricing methodology of domestically-produced natural gas on Thursday as proposed by the Kirit Parikh committee and following it with the new price announcement earlier in the day.

Accordingly, MNGL has reduced the retail price of PNG to 51.30 per SCM from an earlier price of 57 per SCM and the retail price of CNG to 86 per KG from 92 per KG in MNGL’s geographical areas.

All India Petrol Dealers Association spokesperson Ali Daruwala said, “After a revision from central agencies, the CNG prices in Pune were reduced by 6 from Friday midnight. From 8th April, it would be 86 per kg in Pune city.”

This decision comes as a relief for consumers including autorickshaw drivers who have been demanding a reduction in CNG prices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune centre cng
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP