MNS appoints new Pune city chief after party leader takes different stand on loudspeaker directive
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) city unit president, Vasant More, was sacked on Thursday by party chief Raj Thackeray, after he did not comply Thackeray’s directive to remove loudspeakers from mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa.
The MNS has now appointed former corporator Sainath Babar as the new city unit president.
More had earlier said that as a party functionary, he has to endorse Thackeray’s demand for removal of loudspeakers from mosques, but as a people’s representative, he has to take an inclusive approach and it would be difficult for him to implement the diktat in his civic ward. More is a representative from the Katraj-Kondwa ward that has a sizeable Muslim population.
According to MNS office bearers, More took a soft stand on Thackeray’s decision, which backfired. As a city unit president, it was his duty to abide by the party chief and not bring personal opinions into the fore.
“I am working for all the communities and hence have been elected. Raj Thackeray gave orders to remove loud speakers from mosques in Gudi Padwa Melawa. The area which I represent has a sizeable Muslim population. If I want to be re-elected, I cannot favour a certain community and have to look after all the people,” said More.
Newly elected party president Babar said, “Raj Thackeray called me to Mumbai and handed me the letter of the city unit presided. I am happy and will try to give justice to the post. All instructions given by the party leader will be followed. I met More and requested him to cooperate on the issue.”
NCP, BJP, Sena gives offer to More
Natinalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap gave an open invitation to More and asked him to join the NCP. “Vasant More is most welcome in NCP. If he wishes he can join the party. The NCP will give justice to More,” said Jagtap.
More also received invitations from Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
More said, “I am still a part of the MNS. I was sacked from the post of the city unit chief, but still have the workers post with me. It is true that other parties including Shiv Sena, NCP and BJP offered me to join their party’s, but I am with the MNS.”
-
Birbhum violence: CBI makes first arrests, four suspects held in Mumbai
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday apprehended four persons in connection with the killings that took place at a village in Rampurhat in West Bengal's Birbhum district. According to a report by news agency PTI, the four accused had fled to Mumbai after the arson in Birbhum fearing arrest. The men were arrested from their hideout early on Thursday morning. At least nine lives were lost in the arson.
-
Court allows Rana Kapoor’s daughter to travel to the USA with riders
Mumbai: Special PMLA court on Wednesday permitted the daughter of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, Roshni Kapoor, to travel to the USA on the condition that she does not try to contact her sister Raakhe Kapoor Tandon, who is based in London. Roshni Kapoor had approached the special court for permission to travel to the USA from April 13 to May 5. The court on Wednesday granted her permission, but with riders.
-
Mumbai Police starts seizing vehicles for wrong-side driving
Mumbai: The Mumbai police has started seizing vehicles of motorists driving on the wrong side of the road. A senior police officer said despite a warning from Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey after multiple FIRs over wrong-side driving, the menace continues unabated. The incidents have also continued despite the awareness campaign started by traffic police on March 6. According to police officials, on average they are registering at least 200 FIRs over the same violation.
-
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to make integrated efforts to turn Uttar Pradesh into trillion dollar economy
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to make planned and integrated efforts to achieve the aim of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy. “Undertake a balanced development of various sectors to expand the economy. Make a timeline and stick to it to achieve the aim,” he said to the officials during a discussion on Wednesday night.
-
Payal Tadvi suicide: Two accused doctors file for discharge from case
Two of the three doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, on Thursday filed pleas before Mumbai sessions court seeking discharge from the case. The court posted the matter for hearing on April 18, with direction to special prosecutor Pradeep Gharat to reply to the discharge pleas filed by Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal.
