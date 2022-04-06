MNS gives four days ultimatum to police to remove loudspeakers from mosques in Pune

Leaders and workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are divided about party chief Raj Thackeray’s warning to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if the state government does not remove loudspeakers here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After city unit president Vasant More expressed unwillingness to initiate any agitation in Pune, other leaders on Wednesday have given an ultimatum of four days to police to remove loudspeakers.

More on Tuesday had said, “As I am representing an area which has more Muslim population, I will not able to initiate any agitation.”

After More’s announcement MNS former city unit presidents Ajay Shinde and Hemant Sambhus, said, “We will follow the orders of our party chief.”

Sambhus said, “We had given an ultimatum to Pune police to remove the loudspeakers from mosques. Many mosques in the Deccan area have loudspeakers. If the police fail to do so, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques .”

As MNS leaders are divided on the issue, the party cadre now has taken an aggressive stand to implement Thackeray’s instructions and act accordingly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, some workers blackened Thackeray’s name on the board which was erected at Kausarbaug crematorium which got inaugurated by Thackeray recently.