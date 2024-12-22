Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mobile snatchers drag victim for 300 metres

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 23, 2024 05:20 AM IST

According to the complainant, Yash Kathar of Rishikesh Park, he was walking when three masked men on grey two-wheeler accosted him and one of them snatched his phone and tried to escape

The Hadapsar police have booked three unidentified persons for snatching the mobile of a 22-year-old youth and dragging him for 300 metres after he refused to part with the instrument. The incident took place near Bhagirathi Society on DP Road at around 4.20 pm on Saturday.

The incident took place near Bhagirathi Society on DP Road at around 4.20 pm on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The incident took place near Bhagirathi Society on DP Road at around 4.20 pm on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the complainant, Yash Kathar of Rishikesh Park, he was walking when three masked men on grey two-wheeler accosted him and one of them snatched his phone and tried to escape. When he tried to resist, the accused dragged him for around 300 metres till he was left with no alternative but to part with the phone.

Inspector Santosh Pandhare said that a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 309 (6) has been lodged.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On