Mobile snatchers drag victim for 300 metres

The Hadapsar police have booked three unidentified persons for snatching the mobile of a 22-year-old youth and dragging him for 300 metres after he refused to part with the instrument. The incident took place near Bhagirathi Society on DP Road at around 4.20 pm on Saturday. The incident took place near Bhagirathi Society on DP Road at around 4.20 pm on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the complainant, Yash Kathar of Rishikesh Park, he was walking when three masked men on grey two-wheeler accosted him and one of them snatched his phone and tried to escape. When he tried to resist, the accused dragged him for around 300 metres till he was left with no alternative but to part with the phone.

Inspector Santosh Pandhare said that a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 309 (6) has been lodged.