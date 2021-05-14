Home / Cities / Pune News / Mobile thief arrested in Narangibaug
Mobile thief arrested in Narangibaug

The Pune police crime branch arrested a mobile thief from Narangi Baug area of the upscale Bund Garden area of the city
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 09:49 PM IST
The Pune police crime branch arrested a mobile thief from Narangi Baug area of the upscale Bund Garden area of the city.

Acting on a tip off that the accused was on his moped standing at a location in Narangibaug, a team of crime branch sleuths of unit II laid a trap and arrested the accused.

He has been identified as Prabhakar Ramesh Singh (21), a resident of Tadiwala road and five stolen mobiles have been recovered from him in person.

According to the investigators, the mobiles were stolen from shops located in Bund Garden, Koregaon Park, Market Yard and Lonikand areas of the city.

Singh drove a two-wheeler without a number plate while targeting the shops for mobile theft so that he could not be caught by in surveillance cameras and also wore a cap.

Police inspector Mahendra Jagtap is the investigating officer in the case.

