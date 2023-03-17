MoD cancels elections to 58 cantonment boards including PCB

PUNE: The central government on Friday cancelled upcoming elections to 58 cantonment boards across the country including the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) under the special powers vested with the ministry of defence (MoD). Elections to 58 cantonment boards including the PCB were scheduled to be held on April 30, and it was the MoD which had issued a notification to hold elections across all 58 cantonments.

Joint secretary, Government of India, Rakesh Mittal, in his order dated March 17, stated in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section I of section 15 of the Cantonments Act 2006 (41 of 2006) read with section 21 of the General Clauses Act 1897, “The central government hereby rescinds the notification of the Government of India in the ministry of defence dated February 17, 2023, published in the gazette extraordinary part II section 4 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such rescission.”

Senior Congress leader Hasan Qureshi took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the cancellation of elections to the PCB and other cantonment boards and said, “The Kasba peth polls have created a nationwide impact and the central government feels that the BJP will be routed from power in Maharashtra. Hence, it has resorted to such tactics of cancelling elections that are aimed at increasing authoritarian rule across the country.”

NCP working president of the PCB, Naresh Jadhav, said, “Common workers and cantonment residents are deeply disturbed over the cancellation of elections. There is more to this decision and cantonment finances are in a mess and civic amenities have dwindled over the years.”

On his part, PCB CEO Subrat Pal said, “The central government has rescinded cantonment board elections and the election process has been stopped with immediate effect as per the order of the competent authority.”

The 206-year-old Pune Cantonment was formed in 1817 to accommodate the troops of the British Indian Army. At present, it is divided into eight wards and is governed by the Cantonments Act, 2006, and various policy letters and instructions of the MoD, Government of India, issued from time to time. While the PCB functions as a local municipal body, it comes under the administrative control of the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE), New Delhi and Principal Director, Defence Estates, Southern Command, Pune. Severely cash-strapped, the PCB has been facing a shortage of funds since 2017 and currently has a GST revenue deficit of Rs550 crores. Several civic development projects have been put into cold storage due to the lack of funds and the PCB has even planned to lease its prime urban properties to the Government of India.

Whereas the union government had earlier stated that it was seeking the excision (removal) of civilian areas of seven cantonments including Pune with a likelihood of their merger with neighbouring municipal corporation- or council- areas. The MoD in its letter addressed to the chief secretary of the Maharashtra government had sought the state government’s opinion on the excision of the said areas. On July 8 last year, the state urban development department had sent letters to the CEOs of seven cantonments namely Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Dehu Road, Deolali, Kamptee, Khadki and Pune.

Jeetender Surana, general secretary, All Cantonment Citizens Welfare Association, India, said, “The election imbroglio has been created due to the lack of coordination between the MoD and its two arms – the Army and DGDE. Having announced the policy of excision of cantonments to the nearest municipality, the focus should be on completing the process as soon as possible. Conflicting orders cause discontent in the public. The All Cantonment Citizens Welfare Association has been working for the merger of cantonments which suffer from the centuries-old East India Company’s draconian rules and laws and antiquated infrastructure. It is indeed a sad situation for the citizens after 75 years of independence.”

